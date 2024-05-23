Company commander of AFU addressed "Servant" Bezuhla: "Have you tried to use your noodle? What are you doing?"

Mykola Kolesnyk, the commander of the Luftwaffe UAV strike company of the 129th TDF Brigade, advised the "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla to weigh her statements, as they could have a negative impact on the mobilization process.

Kolesnyk wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Mariana, thank you, damn it, for your help in mobilizing, we are now recruiting. Your post about butchers and criminals is very motivating.

Have you tried to use your noodle? Or does the deputy head of the Defence and National Security Committee have no other communication than Facebook for such bullshit?

What are you doing?" - Kolesnyk asked Bezuhla

As a reminder, on 20 May, Mariana Bezuhla called Ukrainian generals "criminals", blaming them for the losses caused by the Russian occupation army. The People`s Deputy is also known for her information attack on former Chief of Staff Valerii Zaluzhnyi, which eventually led to his resignation, complaining about SSU volunteers, and suggesting that commanders should be allowed to kill their subordinates.