Under Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych, the bureaucracy has doubled, Army Commander Pavliuk is prone to nervous breakdowns and sends people to brigades without training, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi hides the truth about the situation at the front, and Sodol is an unofficial "butcher."

People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party Mariana Bezuhla wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"About 'nothing has changed' and the general castes. Well, Syrskyi did not respond to my non-public appeals and once again ignored critical issues. I honestly tried to work with him for several months, suffering more and more from what I saw. To be continued," she wrote and posted a photo.

From left to right: Barhylevych, Pavliuk, Syrskyi, Sodol.

"The general faction is destroying our chances for change and victory right now. Of course, not everyone is here. The pathos of the ingrained Soviet mentality and the devaluation of human life," Bezuhla said.

She goes on to describe each of the generals in detail:

Barhylevych is the Chief of the General Staff. The bureaucracy has doubled. Closure of IT units. Lobbying for old deeds. Syrskyi's mignon. Destruction of the TDF.

Pavliuk is the commander of the Ground Forces. He's just a mignon with a tendency to have nervous breakdowns on his subordinates. Virtually no training for people before they are sent to brigades. Attempts to create as many new brigades as possible to get headquarters into, more headquarters, rather than to train infantry and give them to replenish. More headquarters! Imitation of hustle is our only option.

Syrskyi - Chief of the Armed Forces, concealing the truth, distracting up units, manual control, Russian brutality and "seeing off" all competitors and creatives in the army. Changing brigadiers and combatants so quickly that they don't have time to get to know the unit and are already guilty. The destruction of paratroopers right now to turn them into ground troops and much, much more, as well as all the things that all his mignon have, because the authoritarianism of the decisions of the Chief of the Armed Forces is off the charts, and everything in the Armed Forces is now the face of Syrskyi.

Sodol has been the head of the front since February 2024. An unofficial "butcher" who can hide anything any boss needs. Unprepared Kharkiv region, Avdiivka (he was responsible for this area under Zaluzhnyi for a very long time, and now he is responsible for almost the entire front, a useful general for the Chief of the Armed Forces).

"What to do? We need to make sure that all these castes leave and never make key decisions again. We need to wrest the Armed Forces out of their clutches. Then only a new generation. Those who have grown up in the war since 2014. Without Moscow colleges and asterisks from Yanukovych's time. That's enough. What should the brigades do? Hold on. The combat units have accumulated so much experience, innovation, and horizontal connections that you will hold on. HOLD ON! 2014 did not lead to the restructuring of the Armed Forces headquarters, 2022 did not lead to the restructuring of the Armed Forces headquarters, and if 2024 does not lead to it, we're screwed.

I will fight and fight for you uncompromisingly, every day. Because it is for life, victory and the future. I cannot allow such a devaluation of the sacrifice of all the incredible soldiers, all the civilians who put on military uniforms and believed in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot remain a crooked mirror!" Bezuhla summarises.

Earlier, Bezugla said that the new head of the front, General Sodol, was a criminal. Syrsky allowed him to appoint "his own". It was also reported that People`s Deputy Mariana Bezuhla decided to remain a member of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, but promised not to return to the SP party.