Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 498,940 people (+1240 per day), 7,635 tanks, 12,902 artillery systems, 14,775 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 498,940 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.05.24 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 498940 (+1240) people,
- tanks ‒ 7635 (+13) units,
- combat armoured vehicles ‒ 14775 (+27) units,
- artillery systems – 12902 (+42) units,
- MLRS – 1080 (+3) units,
- air defense systems ‒ 813 (+0) units,
- aircraft – 356 (+1) units,
- helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 10401 (+10),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2209 (+0),
- ships /boats ‒ 27 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 17569 (+56) units,
- special equipment ‒ 2101 (+7)
