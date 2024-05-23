Occupiers are attacking most actively in Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions. Since beginning of day, 53 combat engagements take place - General Staff

The enemy continues active offensives in most areas. This day, the occupiers have already made 53 attempts to advance.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official Facebook of the General Staff.

"In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers have already attacked our defense lines 13 times. Eight of these attacks are still ongoing, in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Tverdokhlibove, Druzheliubivka, Nevske and Ivanivka. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes and fired unguided missiles near Andriivka, Serhiivka and Makiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are preventing the invaders from increasing their efforts, keeping them under fire control and depleting the enemy's offensive potential. Enemy casualties are being clarified.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the total number of combat engagements so far amounts to six. Ukrainian troops continue to repel three enemy attacks near Andriivka and Novyi. The situation is under control. The invaders conducted two more air strikes, using Su-25 attack aircraft to hit the area near Druzhba and Pivnichne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, there are seven combat engagements, in particular in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka and Sokil. In total, the enemy has made 16 attempts to improve the tactical situation. Ukrainian defenders are fiercely resisting the invaders. Russian terrorists supported their actions with six air strikes - today bombs fell near Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha and Netailove, and the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles near Umanske.

Other areas have no significant changes in the situation at the moment," the General Staff said in a statement.

