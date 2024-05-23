Almost 140 combat clashes took place on front during day, most of them in Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

139 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day. During the past day, the Armed Forces hit 4 areas where Russian personnel are concentrated and 2 points of their control

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff Dmytro Lykhoviy on the air of the telethon.

"During the past 24 hours, 139 combat clashes took place. This is not much less than a week ago," the spokesman said.

Attacks on Ukraine

In total, yesterday, the enemy hit the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas of Ukraine with 6 missile strikes using 7 missiles, 49 airstrikes, in particular, launched 70 guided air bombs and carried out more than 370 kamikaze drone strikes - we are talking about "Shahed", "Lancet", FPV.

"Also, the Russians fired more than 3,200 shots, including 164 with the use of MLRSs," Lykhoviy informed.

He stated that during the day, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Starytsia of the Kharkiv region, Serhiivka and Tverdokhlibove of the Luhansk region, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropol, Kalinove, Novoselivka Persha, Makarivka, Yasnobrodivka, Siversk, Deliivka, Hryhorivka, Severnye and Druzhba, Donetsk region, Novoandriivka and Vozdvizhivka of the Zaporizhzhia region, Tiahynka, Inhulivka, and Tokarivka of the Kherson region, Ochakiv, Shchaslyve, and Petrivka of the Mykolaiv region.

"Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population," he said.

Fighting in the east

During May 22, 11 combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction. The spokesman noted that over the past day, the enemy lost more than 180 people in this direction, 46 of them killed, as well as 54 units of weapons and military equipment.

"In particular, 2 artillery systems were destroyed and 5 artillery systems were damaged, 14 UAVs of operational-tactical level were destroyed, 11 units of automobiles and 3 special equipment of the enemy were destroyed. 1 tank, 1 air defense vehicle, 17 vehicles were also damaged. In addition, in the north of the Kharkiv region, 1 warehouse with ammunition of the Russians," Lykhoviy said.

According to him, the number of combat clashes has increased in the Kupiansk direction and there were 34 of them per day. "It is relatively the hottest here," he said.

Lykhoviy said that during the day the Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Makiivka and Hrekivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the Torske and Terny settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 Russian attacks in the areas of Belogorivka, Luhansk region, Verkhnokamianske, and Vyiimka, Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried 11 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novy, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka but was unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 attacks of the Russian Federation in the areas of Yevhenivka, Umanske, Kalinove, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, Solovyovka, Novooleksandrivka and Progress, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the occupiers in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka settlements, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 18 times during the day.

In the direction of Vremivka, the enemy made 1 unsuccessful attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses in the direction of Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

Battles in the south

In the Prydinprovsk direction, the enemy continues to persist in its intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper.

"During the past day, the enemy has carried out 9 futile attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces. At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle," the spokesman informed.

Strikes at the enemy

During the past day, the armed forces of Ukraine struck 4 areas where Russian personnel are concentrated and 2 points of their control.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force and missile forces and artillery hit, in particular, 4 areas of concentration of Russian personnel, 2 points of their control, 2 UAV control stations, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 SAM," Lykhoviy said.

