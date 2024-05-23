Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 497,700 people (+1330 per day), 7,622 tanks, 12,860 artillery systems, 14,748 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 497,700 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.05.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 497700 (+1330) people,

tanks ‒ 7622 (+11) units,

combat armoured vehicles ‒ 14748 (+27) units,

artillery systems – 12860 (+40) units,

MLRS – 1077 (+0) units,

air defense systems ‒ 813 (+1) units,

aircraft – 355 (+1) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 10391 (+45),

cruise missiles ‒ 2209 (+1),

ships /boats ‒ 27 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 17513 (+71) units,

special equipment ‒ 2094 (+4)

