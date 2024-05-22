357 Russian military and representatives of occupation "authorities" who committed war crimes identified - Kostin

At a meeting with UN Special Rapporteur Morris Tidball-Bintz, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said that 357 Russian military personnel and representatives of the occupation authorities suspected of committing war crimes had been identified, and 83 had already been convicted.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin met with the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Mr. Morris Tidball-Bintz.

"Since the beginning of its criminal aggression in 2014, Russia has systematically abducted, tortured and killed Ukrainians. With the outbreak of full-scale war, this policy of intimidation and destruction of all those who identify themselves as Ukrainians has become even more brutal," the Prosecutor General said.

According to Kostin, as of today, 357 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces and representatives of the occupation "authorities" suspected of committing premeditated murders, torture and ill-treatment of civilians and prisoners of war have been identified. 83 of them were convicted.

Read more: Kostin: Half of DPRK missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine exploded mid-air

"But the actual number of such crimes, including those committed in the temporarily occupied territories and in detention centers located in Russia, is much higher," Kostin said.

"We are open to strengthening our cooperation to ensure effective investigation of these and other war crimes and bringing the perpetrators to justice," he added.

Read more: Russians hit Odesa with "Iskander" ballistic missile with cluster munition - Prosecutor General’s Office. VIDEO

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General has documented 17,254 crimes against national security. In addition, 131,124 war crimes of the Russian Federation have been registered.