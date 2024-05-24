Ruscists attacks Kirovohrad region: No casualties or damage in Kropyvnytskyi district

Russian occupation forces attacked Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad region with a missile.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned of a missile launch in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi, and explosions were heard there.

The head of the RMA Raikovych said: "After the enemy missile attack in the Kropyvnytskyi district, there were no casualties or destruction. Relevant services are already working".

