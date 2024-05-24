Ruscists attacks Kirovohrad region: No casualties or damage in Kropyvnytskyi district
Russian occupation forces attacked Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad region with a missile.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Air Force warned of a missile launch in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi, and explosions were heard there.
The head of the RMA Raikovych said: "After the enemy missile attack in the Kropyvnytskyi district, there were no casualties or destruction. Relevant services are already working".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password