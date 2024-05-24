Scholz said he did not want to "speculate" on use of Western weapons on Russian territory: "We have clear rules"

The allies should increase military support for Ukraine, but the use of Western weapons on Russian territory is not currently on the table.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro on 24 May in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The situation in Ukraine is far from simple. That is why we must make every effort to continue and strengthen military support for Ukraine. We are talking primarily about air defence systems and the restoration of the heavily damaged energy infrastructure," Scholz said.

Being asked to comment on the discussions in NATO regarding the possibility of allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use Western weapons to strike military targets on Russian territory, the Prime Minister said that he saw no point in speculating on who, where, and what was offered.

"From my point of view, it is much more important to remember that we have clear rules..." he stressed, without elaborating, but obviously referring to the principle of preventing NATO countries from being drawn into a direct confrontation with Russia.

The German Chancellor thanked Portugal for its support for Ukraine.

Montenegro, in turn, stressed that "this war has bad prospects for Europe and the world", and therefore Portugal provides Ukraine with political, economic, humanitarian and military support proportionate to its capabilities.

He also noted that for its own security, Portugal plans to bring defence spending to the targeted 2% of GDP by 2030.