Ruscists are attacking Kharkiv: Explosion are heard in city

Russian occupation forces strike at Kharkiv.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Be careful!" - he said.

According to the head of the RMA, Syniehubov, the ruscists are striking at Kharkiv and the region.

