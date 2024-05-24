Ruscists are attacking Kharkiv: Explosion are heard in city
Russian occupation forces strike at Kharkiv.
This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.
"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Be careful!" - he said.
According to the head of the RMA, Syniehubov, the ruscists are striking at Kharkiv and the region.
