Ruscists are attacking Kharkiv: Explosion are heard in city

Росіяни обстрілюють Харків

Russian occupation forces strike at Kharkiv.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Be careful!" - he said.

According to the head of the RMA, Syniehubov, the ruscists are striking at Kharkiv and the region.

