Russians hit residential infrastructure in Kharkiv. Two people were wounded - RMA (updated)

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv’s residential infrastructure.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminarily, there was hit again in the area of dense residential buildings. We are clarifying the details and collecting information about the victims and the destruction," he said.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote that a 5-story building was damaged as a result of shelling in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Two civilian men aged 40 and 20 were injured and hospitalized.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on the afternoon of May 15, 2024, Russian troops struck again in Kherson and wounded 19 people.

See more: Russian artillery hit Oleksandrivka in Kharkiv region: apartment buildings were damaged, store was destroyed by direct hit. PHOTOS