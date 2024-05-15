ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russian artillery hit Oleksandrivka in Kharkiv region: apartment buildings were damaged, store was destroyed by direct hit. PHOTOS

Civilian objects were damaged as a result of Russian artillery strikes on the village of Oleksandrivka in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on 15 May, at approximately 14:20, Russian servicemen fired on Oleksandrivka village in Bohodukhiv district.

The shelling damaged two apartment buildings, outbuildings, and cars. In addition, a shop was destroyed by a direct hit from an enemy ammunition.

The regional prosecutor's office reported that there were no injuries.

According to preliminary reports, Russian troops shelled the village with artillery.

As a reminder, today the Russian occupiers attacked the Malodanylivka community in the Kharkiv region, injuring 3 people.

