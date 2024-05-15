Consequences of Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv: 6 injured, territory of car service burned. PHOTOS

Today, on 15 May, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv. There are casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

According to rescuers, the fire that started after the missile strike has been extinguished.

"The territory of a car service in one of the city's districts, including the building and cars parked nearby, was on fire over an area of 400 square metres. Preliminary, there are already 6 victims," the statement said.

Read more: Serviceman, Director of Mena Museum of Local Lore Vitalii Krutyi was killed in Kharkiv region











Read more: Occupiers hit center of Kherson, 5 were injured, houses and cars were damaged

Earlier it was reported that the enemy attacked Mykolaiv on 15 May. Also, on the afternoon of 15 May 2024, Russian troops again attacked Kherson.

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 15 May, Russian occupation forces attacked a high-rise building in Kherson. In addition, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops were striking at Kherson.