Occupiers attacked Nikopol region 9 times: houses, sports club, gas pipeline and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

On 15 May, Russians attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones four times and fired five more times with artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrovka, and Marhanets communities were under attack by the Russian military. No people were injured.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 15 травня

It is also reported that four private houses were damaged by shelling, one of them caught fire, and rescuers extinguished the fire.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 15 травня

In addition, a sports club, a minibus, a truck, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 15 травня
Обстріли Нікопольщини 15 травня
Обстріли Нікопольщини 15 травня
Обстріли Нікопольщини 15 травня

Lysak also said that in Dnipro, men aged 48 and 51 died as a result of the falling debris of a downed enemy missile. There is also a 63-year-old victim who will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The attack damaged an infrastructure facility, an administrative building, an animal shelter, five- and two-storey buildings, 6 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a car, and a power line. There were several fires, which were promptly extinguished.

