Enemy attacks Dnipro, infrastructure is damaged, 2 killed and wounded

On the afternoon of 15 May 2024, Russian troops attacked Dnipro.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. The infrastructure was damaged.

According to the RMA, there are preliminary two dead. There are also wounded, their number, condition and other circumstances are being clarified.

Read more: Ruscists launch missile towards Dnipro: Air defense forces shoot it down over district (updated)

Earlier, Censor.NET reported on strikes in Mykolaiv.