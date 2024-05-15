ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4028 visitors online
News War
9 109 2

Enemy attacks Dnipro, infrastructure is damaged, 2 killed and wounded

Удар по Дніпру 15 травня 2024 року

On the afternoon of 15 May 2024, Russian troops attacked Dnipro.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. The infrastructure was damaged.

According to the RMA, there are preliminary two dead. There are also wounded, their number, condition and other circumstances are being clarified.

Read more: Ruscists launch missile towards Dnipro: Air defense forces shoot it down over district (updated)

Earlier, Censor.NET reported on strikes in Mykolaiv.

Author: 

Dnipro (587) shoot out (12873) victims (965)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 