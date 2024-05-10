Ruscists launch missile towards Dnipro: Air defense forces shoot it down over district (updated)

Russian troops launched a missile at the Dnipro. There was a threat of ballistic missile use in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions are under threat of ballistic missile attacks," the statement said.

Enemy tactical aviation is also active in the southeast and there is a threat of using air weapons.

At 16:25, the Air Force reported that an all-clear signal was given.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, clarified that air defense systems shot down an enemy missile over the Dniprovskyi district.

" It was an accurate work of air defense. This means our skies are clear," he added.