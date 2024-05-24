Former SFS head Nasirov is released on bail of UAH 55 million. He was in jail for year and half

The former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov, was granted bail of UAH 55 million.

This was announced on Friday, May 24, by the High Anti-Corruption Court, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

Nasirov will remain under special procedural obligations until at least July 7, 2024, including a ban on traveling outside Kyiv and the obligation to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Roman Nasirov has been in custody since October 2022. The bail amount for him was initially set at UAH 523 million, but then gradually decreased until it fell ten times lower than at the beginning. The former official is accused of taking a bribe of UAH 722 million for VAT refunds to Oleh Bakhmatiuk's companies. The bail was later reduced.

The former head of the State Fiscal Service is also charged under Article 364 (abuse of office) of the Criminal Code in connection with the postponement of UAH 2 billion in rent payments in 2015-2016 in favor of gas companies of former People's Deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko. He faces three to six years in prison in this case.