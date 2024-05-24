Pentagon announces new $275 million aid package for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense announces a new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon's press service.

"This package is part of our efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia's attack near Kharkiv and is valued at $275 million. It will provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs on the battlefield, such as additional precision strike missiles for HIMARS, artillery shells, air-launched munitions, and anti-tank weapons," the Pentagon said.

The US aid package for Ukraine includes:

ammunition for HIMARS;

artillery shells of 155 mm and 105 mm caliber

mortar shells of 60 mm caliber;

optically tracked and wire-guided tube-launched missiles (TOW);

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

high-precision aviation ammunition;

small arms and additional ammunition for small arms and grenades;

explosive ammunition;

anti-armor mines;

tactical vehicles for vehicle recovery;

helmets, body armor and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protection equipment;

spare parts, maintenance and other auxiliary equipment.

