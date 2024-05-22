Position of USA is unchanged: AFU was not allowed to strike on territory of Russia with American weapons - Pentagon

The United States reiterated that it was providing Ukraine with weapons for defence within Ukrainian sovereign territory.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by US Department of Defence spokesman Patrick Ryder at a briefing.

"Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stressed that our position on this issue has not changed," he said.

The Pentagon spokesperson added that the US is focused on enabling Ukraine to liberate its sovereign territory.

"We are going to continue these conversations with our Ukrainian partners, as well as with our international allies. There are discussions about providing air defense systems to Ukraine," Ryder added.

As a reminder, on 20 May, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, expressed his belief that the Ukrainian Defence Forces do not use long-range US ATACMS missiles to strike at Russian territory.

