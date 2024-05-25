Ruscists hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with KAB, at least 5 injured
On the afternoon of May 25, 2024, the Russian occupiers struck Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region with a KAB.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Consequences of the Russian strike
According to him, at least five people were injured.
An emergency vehicle and one civilian car were damaged.
The details are currently being clarified.
