During offensive of occupiers in Kharkiv region, losses amount to 8 Russians to 1 Ukrainian - Zelenskyy

At present, the losses of Russian troops against the losses of the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv direction are 8 to 1, for one dead Ukrainian soldier there are 8 eliminated Russians.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Central Asian mass media, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not care about human lives and who speaks what language. In particular, he is indifferent to both civilian and military Russians.

"Their breakthrough in the direction of Kharkiv, which happened a little over two weeks ago, ended with 1 to 8 military casualties, one Ukrainian for eight Russians," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, until this week there were about 2-3 thousand victims among the occupiers.

"But he absolutely sneezes. Putin is currently in a bathhouse, or where is he - in a spa, which has been shown more than once? He is doing something completely different in the meantime. But he will not wash his little hands, of course, from this bloodshed." - adds the head of state.

Attacks by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defense, on the morning of May 10, 2024, the Russian occupiers tried to break through the defense line of the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, in his turn, reported that Russian troops were fighting in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv. Western mass media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers are allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and push back the Defense Forces 10 km from the border with the Russian Federation. President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such actions of the enemy.

The White House said that the USA does not expect serious breakthroughs from the offensive of the Russian army in the north of the Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 2 p.m. on May 13, the enemy had partial success in the area of the Lukyantsi settlement. It was also reported that as of 11:00 p.m. on May 13, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban buildings of the settlement of Vovchansk. The hostilities continued, the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10:00 a.m. on May 14, 2024, the Defense Forces changed positions in the Lukianivka district of the Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban buildings of Vovchansk continues. As of the evening of May 14, it was reported that the Defense Forces had moved to more advantageous positions in the Lukyantsi and Vovchansk districts in order to preserve the lives of servicemen. Tymoshko, the head of the NP of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, noted that as of the morning of May 15, 2024, the situation in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, is extremely difficult. The enemy is taking positions on the streets of the city.

In the afternoon of May 15, the General Staff informed that the Defense Forces had partially pushed the enemy out of Vovchansk. In the night summary of the General Staff, it was noted that the Armed Forces continue to carry out defensive and stabilization measures in Vovchansk. It was also reported that on May 16, Ukrainian soldiers carried out counterattacks in the Vovchansk region.

Earlier, the deputy head of the RMA, Semenukha, said that as of May 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine controlled 60% of the city of Vovchansk. The RMA declares that in Vovchansk fighting is going on for almost every street.

On May 24, the General Staff announced that the AFU had stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv direction and were conducting counteroffensive actions. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Russians were engaged in street battles for Vovchansk. The enemy unsuccessfully tries to support active assault actions