Zelenskyy congratulated employees of State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine on their professional holiday: For more than 2 years of full-scale war, we have been using reliable communication. PHOTOS

On the occasion of the Day of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with employees of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, congratulated them on the holiday and awarded them with state awards.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

What did Zelensky say?

"Thank you for your work to protect Ukraine in a very sensitive area - this is interstate communication, communication with our military, protected and especially important communication lines, and, of course, the protection of Ukraine in cyberspace - another space where Russian aggression is felt," Zelensky said.

The President stressed that it is thanks to such specialists that Ukrainians have been enjoying reliable communication for more than two years of full-scale war and are step by step increasing the protection of the state and its special structures from enemy cyberattacks.

Also read: Russian hackers intensify attacks on phones of Ukrainian soldiers, - State Special Communications Service

"We have to remember and help the families and friends of those people who, working for our country, defending Ukraine, gave their lives," the Head of State added.





The participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the employees of the State Special Communications Service who died as a result of Russian aggression.

The Head of State awarded the employees of the SSSCIP with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the III degree, Princess Olha of the III degrees, medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "To the Defender of the Fatherland" and "For Irreproachable Service" of the III degree.