President of World Bank Banga said that he is ready to manage G7 credit fund for Ukraine

The President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, stated that he is absolutely open to the idea of managing a G7 credit fund for Ukraine, secured by the revenues from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation - at least for non-military purposes. Because the World Bank already has similar experience.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Economic Pravda, Reuters reports.

Banga, who was present at the meeting of the G7 finance ministers, who discussed the concept of such a loan, said that the World Bank has a lot of experience in managing similar non-military donor funds, and is ready to take over the management of such a fund for Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested that it could be a $50 billion loan.

At the same time, the president of the World Bank said that he was not a party to the loan negotiations, and that he had not been approached by Yellen or other G7 finance ministers.

"All I know is that if they decide to give us a loan, will I be ready? Yes, I could manage this type of fund," Banga said.