Russians shelled Kharkiv again, hitting Central Park

In the evening of May 25, the Russian invaders again shelled the city of Kharkiv.

City mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, the invaders struck the Central Park in the city. He added that information on the victims and destruction is currently being clarified.

"Another blow has just hit the Central Park. Information about the victims and the destruction is being clarified," Terekhov wrote.

It will be reminded that in the afternoon of May 25, the Russian occupiers targeted the "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv. It is known that there are dead and wounded. According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, more than 200 people could have been in the building at the time of the attack.

