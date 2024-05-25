Fighters of 71st SRB destroyed turtle tank of Russian invaders. VIDEO
The FPV kamikaze operators of the 71st Separate Ranger Brigade immobilised an enemy turtle tank with an accurate strike, and burned it and its crew with two other drones.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel.
