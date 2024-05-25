Damage to enemy infantry in Kozachi Laheri, in Kherson region by fighters of 35th SMB. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrogradsky defeated enemy infantry in Kozachi Laheri, below Krynky in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the DeepState telegram channel.

Read more: Ruscists hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with KAB, at least 5 injured