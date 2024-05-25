Damage to enemy infantry in Kozachi Laheri, in Kherson region by fighters of 35th SMB. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrogradsky defeated enemy infantry in Kozachi Laheri, below Krynky in the Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the DeepState telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password