Zelenskyy: There was no total break between Western countries and Russia

Western countries have not completely severed relations with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with The New York Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"When you sanction a Russian business and withdraw it from the market, it is a sanction that works 100 percent," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, then "you can predict what will happen to the Russian economy." Instead, in the sanctions policy, there were many opportunities for Russia to continue economic ties with the West.

"If you froze their capital, how does frozen capital on the territory of the EU help European society? No way. Do they use this money? No. But they do not transfer this money to Ukraine. Why? Because it would be a total break in economic relations with the Russian Federation." - believes Zelenskyy.

According to the President, the same is happening with the example of embassies.

"Have all countries closed their embassies? No. Have they all sent Russian diplomats home? No. Some diplomats have been sent. It is indicative. But this is more theater than reality," Zelenskyy said, adding that "with Russia, everyone leaves the door a little open", just in case.