Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 501,190 people (+1,110 per day), 7,662 tanks, 12,953 artillery systems, 14,803 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 501,190 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.05.24 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 501,190 (+1,110) people,

tanks ‒ 7662 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 14,803 (+17) units,

artillery systems – 12953 (+24) units,

MLRS – 1083 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 814 (+0) units,

aircraft – 357 (+1) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 10425 (+11),

cruise missiles ‒ 2209 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 27 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 17,639 (+31) units,

special equipment ‒ 2111 (+7).

