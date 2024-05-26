Explosions are heard in Kherson
In the afternoon of May 26, the occupiers struck Kherson.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"There are explosions in Kherson! The enemy is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Do not be in open space. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!" - he notes.
