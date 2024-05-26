ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10899 visitors online
News War
1 142 1

Explosions are heard in Kherson

херсон

In the afternoon of May 26, the occupiers struck Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"There are explosions in Kherson! The enemy is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Do not be in open space. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!" - he notes.

Watch more: Premises of Kharkiv "Epicentr" at time of airstrike by Russian GABs. VIDEO

Author: 

explosion (1502) Kherson (1123)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 