Premises of Kharkiv "Epicentr" at time of airstrike by Russian GABs. VIDEO

A video from inside the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv at the time of the Russian attack is being shared on social media.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"I appeal to everyone who is currently looking for their loved ones. Donate DNA samples - it is currently the only way to identify those who have already been found and will be found at the site of the impact," Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Region, addressed the families of the missing persons.

Also read: The attack on the Epicentre is a heinous crime, - European Council President Michel

Russian attack on the Epicentre in Kharkiv

On the afternoon of 25 May, Russian invaders struck at Kharkiv, dropping two bombs on the Epicentre. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out over an area of 15,000 square meters. As of 26 May, 14 people were reported dead.

On the morning of 26 May, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the fire at the Epicentre in Kharkiv had been extinguished. According to the Interior Ministry, 16 people were missing as of the morning.