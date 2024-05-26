Scholz is against use of German weapons for attacks on Russia

Currently, the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, is against allowing Ukraine to use German weapons to hit targets on the territory of Russia.

He said this on May 26 at an event in Berlin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the German constitution, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"We have clear rules agreed with Ukraine regarding arms deliveries, which we have already implemented. And they are working. At least, this is my assumption," Scholz said.

Also, the chancellor once again repeated the thesis that he seeks to avoid the escalation of the conflict. Until now, Germany made the supply of weapons to Ukraine dependent on whether they would be used on Russian territory.

The country, in particular, provided Ukraine with long-range Mars II missile systems, which have a range of more than 80 kilometers, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

