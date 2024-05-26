Russian attack on "Epicentr" in Kharkiv: number of victims has increased to 16 (updated)

As of 15:20 on May 26, 2024, 16 people are known to have died as a result of yesterday’s attack by Russian troops on the "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The number of people killed as a result of the attack on the "Epicentr" has increased to 15 people," the message reads.

Later, Syniehubov said that, unfortunately, 16 people had already died.

Strike of the Russian Federation on the "Epicentr" in Kharkiv

It will be recalled that in the afternoon of May 25, the Russian invaders struck Kharkiv: they dropped two aerial bombs on the "Epicentr". As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on an area of 15,000 square meters. Earlier it was reported about 14 dead.

On the morning of May 26, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced that the fire at "Epicentr" in Kharkiv had been extinguished. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 16 people were considered missing as of this morning.