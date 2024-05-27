We know all areas where Russian missiles and combat aircraft are launched. Destroying this terrorist force is purely political decision - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is aware of all the places from where Russians launch missiles and take up combat aircraft and called on partners to help destroy them.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"All day today in Kharkiv, we have been clearing the rubble at the site of a Russian bomb attack on a hypermarket - the building has been completely burnt down. As of now, 14 people have been killed. My condolences to all the families and friends. The total number of deaths may be higher - after the fire, additional examinations and work are needed to provide complete information about the victims. The number of injured is more than 40. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. All the necessary services are involved in the work at the site of this Russian terrorist attack - hundreds of people are working: The State Emergency Service, the police, psychologists, and the necessary equipment. The regional and city authorities are also helping. I am grateful to everyone who supports people and supports our Kharkiv.

Many leaders, representatives of states and international organisations, and public figures have expressed their condolences to Ukraine and Kharkiv and condemned Russian terror. And it is important that this condemnation leads to fair consequences. So that we finally have enough air defence systems to protect Ukraine and our cities. And for our partners to have the determination to defend themselves against Russian terrorists in a preventive manner, as they would any other terrorists - by destroying them before they start destroying lives.

We can see every point of concentration of Russian troops. We know all the areas where Russian missiles and combat aircraft are launched. Destroying this terrorist force, and thus saving thousands of lives and guaranteeing to stop the expansion of the war, is a purely political decision. A decision that needs to be made," Zelenskyy said.

