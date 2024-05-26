Russia is gathering another group of troops near border of Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Russia is preparing to attempt offensive actions 90 kilometers northwest of Kharkiv, and another group of troops is gathering near our border.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in Zelenskyy's video address to world leaders on the eve of the Peace Summit.

"It is Russia that is the only source of aggression and is constantly trying to expand the war. Literally right now, these days, we are defending ourselves 60 kilometers northeast of this place against another attempted Russian offensive.

Russia is preparing to attempt offensive actions, and 90 kilometers from here to the northwest - another group of troops is gathering near our border. He who does all this does not want peace.

Does Russia want dialogue? Ukraine has the world's greatest experience of deception by Russia during negotiations. Deception, which, in particular, was a cover for Russia to prepare for this war," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine already has the experience of being deceived by Russia during negotiations - which only became a cover for the preparation of a new attack. And that is why a peace summit is needed, at which world leaders will be present, whom Moscow will not be able to deceive.

Zelenskyy called on Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to join the Peace Summit in Switzerland to jointly stop Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy: There was no total break between Western countries and Russia