Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 502,340 people (+1150 per day), 7671 tanks, 12981 artillery systems, 14818 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 502,340 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff. 

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.05.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 502340 (+1150) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7671 (+9) units,
  • combat armoured vehicles  ‒ 14818 (+15) units,
  • artillery systems  – 12981 (+28) units,
  • MLRS – 1084 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems ‒ 815 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 357 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 10467 (+42),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2221 (+12),
  • ships /boats ‒ 27 (+0) units,
  • submarines  ‒ 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 17694 (+55) units,
  • special equipment  ‒ 2118 (+7)

Втрати ворога на 27 травня

