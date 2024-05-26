Clearing enemy trench in Mariinka direction. VIDEO
A Ukrainian paratrooper kills a Russian attack aircraft in close combat. This moment was captured by pilots of the PERUN GROUP UAV company of the 79th Air Assault Brigade.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
