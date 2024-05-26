ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11523 visitors online
News Video War
13 289 16

Clearing enemy trench in Mariinka direction. VIDEO

A Ukrainian paratrooper kills a Russian attack aircraft in close combat. This moment was captured by pilots of the PERUN GROUP UAV company of the 79th Air Assault Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

See more: 8-year-old son of missing employee of Kharkiv "Epicentr" submits DNA samples for examination. PHOTO

Author: 

liquidation (2357) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (105)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 