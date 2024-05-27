Enemy is trying to storm Lyptsi, battles are taking place in Vovchansk direction, - General Staff

The largest number of combat clashes today, May 27, is taking place in the Pokrovsk direction. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught of the Russian invaders and are carrying out active measures in some areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor will continue to direct assault actions in the direction of the settlement of Lyptsi. There are also battles in the Vovchansk direction. In total, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out five attacks here. Slobozhanske and Vovchansk were hit by airstrikes of the invaders. The situation is under the control of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the number of enemy attacks since the beginning of the day has increased to eight. Fighting is taking place in the Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha districts, as well as near Netailove. The situation is tense.

The situation in the South

In the direction of Vremivka, the Russian occupiers made another assault attempt, the second in a day, near the village of Staromaiorske. They received fire damage and left.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Our soldiers give the Russian occupiers a worthy rebuff, keep the enemy under fire control and do everything possible to thwart his invasion plans.