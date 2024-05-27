UAVs attacked objects near "Putin’s palace" in Gelendzhik, Russia

On the night of May 27, 2024, drones attacked objects in Gelendzhik, Russia, near the "palace" of Russian dictator Putin.

This was reported by the Russian Radio Liberty service, Censor.NET reports.

"In the village of Krinitsa, fragments of one of the devices damaged an unfinished building. In the village of Jankhot, the drone fell into trees, the fire was extinguished. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," said the governor of the region, Veniamin Kondratiev. He claims that all drones were suppressed by air defense forces.

The Ministry of Defense of the occupiers reported that 4 UAVs were destroyed in the Krasnodar Territory during the night.

Near the village of Janhot on Cape Idokopas is an estate and palace built, according to the investigation, for the Russian dictator Putin. In the village of Krinitsa, the "Stariy Provence" winery was built for the processing of grapes grown on the estate.

In 2021, Vladimir Putin declared that the "palace" did not belong to him and he had never been there. There is no direct evidence that Putin actually lived or visited this house, but it is clear from the documents that Putin's closest circle is related to it. Putin's friend businessman Arkady Rotenberg called himself the owner of the building. After 2021, neither he nor Putin talked about the palace and its fate.