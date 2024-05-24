Putin is afraid and wants to disrupt Peace Summit - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 821st day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"I held a security meeting in Kharkiv, with reports from the military, heads of special services, regional and city authorities. Now our soldiers have managed to take combat control of the border area where the Russian occupiers have entered.

We also discussed our further tasks today, taking into account information from the intelligence community. Putin not only wants to disrupt the Peace Summit, and he is trying to do a lot to do so. He is also afraid of what the Summit can bring. The world is capable of forcing Russia to peace and to comply with international security norms.

Russia has nothing to oppose the world majority: despite all Putin's lies, he depends on his environment - in the broadest sense of the word. He also depends on his international environment. No one in the world is interested in this war except the aggressor itself, and everyone really understands this.

Read more: China and Brazil published joint communiqué: They support "peace conference" regarding Ukraine with only participation of Russian Federation

The Peace Summit is a format that will not allow Putin to lie anymore. And without lies, he is absolutely nothing. And I thank everyone in the world who helps us organise the Summit and shows their leadership to bring real peace closer," Zelenskyy said.