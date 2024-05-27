In recent months, we have not delivered to Ukraine what we promised - Stoltenberg

The problems at the front in Ukraine are due to the fact that the allies did not provide all the promised assistance.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a speech at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Bulgaria, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As Stoltenberg stated, the Ukrainians, with the military support of NATO allies, liberated 50% of their territory. Kyiv managed to sink many Russian ships in the Black Sea, open a corridor for the export of grain and other goods, and inflict heavy losses on the invading Russian forces.

"This is good news. The problem is that in recent months we have not delivered to Ukraine what we promised," he said.

As Stoltenberg noted, the US spent six months agreeing on a new aid package, and the European allies, who promised a million rounds of ammunition, never supplied Ukraine with anything close to that number of rounds.

According to him, already in April, the defense ministers of the NATO countries met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who asked to increase the supply of air defense systems, but the allies again did not fulfill the promise regarding air defense.

"And, of course, these gaps, these delays in military support had consequences on the ground. This is not an academic theoretical thing. The fact that they are not getting ammunition, they are not getting air defense, they are not getting the promised supplies, has made it very difficult for the Ukrainians to defend of its land. The superiority in weapons, the inability to shoot down incoming Russian missiles, the superiority in weapons on the battlefield - of course, this has consequences," Stoltenberg said.

As the NATO Secretary General noted, this is also the reason why the situation on the battlefield is now difficult.

"We see the consequences of airstrikes, missile strikes and the rest of what we see in Ukraine. And this is also the reason why the allies need to urgently intensify their actions," he added.