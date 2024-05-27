11 "two hundred" occupiers and three prisoners: SOF fighters storm position of occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The SOF soldiers surprised the occupiers and killed 11 invaders and captured three more.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful battle of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the page of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces on social media.

Read more: Enemy is trying to storm Lyptsi, battles are taking place in Vovchansk direction, - General Staff

"11 Russian soldiers were killed on the road to Kharkiv, and three more were captured. Before the enemy could recover, operators of the Special Operations Forces combat group were already at their positions. As our brothers say, in such situations, the main thing for the enemy is not to give up, because then they will have a chance to survive and return home someday, and not turn into "cargo 200"," the commentary to the video reads.