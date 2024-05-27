Ukraine and Spain signed agreement on security guarantees

Today, May 27, 2024, Ukraine and Spain signed an agreement on security guarantees.

The solemn ceremony of signing the agreement was broadcast by the Office of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"We have now signed a political agreement, which has a very important role. It is an agreement for the future, and it is an example of our determination to provide Ukraine with all the tools to provide Ukraine with stability. We are already the tenth country to sign such an agreement with Ukraine, as part of declaration of the G7 last year," said Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez.

As a reminder, Ukraine has signed nine bilateral security agreements: with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland and Latvia.

