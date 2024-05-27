Ruscists attacked village of Martove in Kharkiv region: woman was injured. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers launched an artillery strike on Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, wounding a 69-year-old woman.
This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.
At around 9:20, the occupiers shelled the village of Martove in Chuhuiv district with artillery. The shelling damaged residential buildings and outbuildings.
A 69-year-old woman was wounded. Earlier, Russian troops attacked the village with two D-30 UMPBMs.
