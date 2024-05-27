France will send military instructors to Ukraine, - Syrskyi
France will send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Syrskyi noted that he and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov had a video meeting with the Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, Sébastien Lecornu.
The Commander-in-Chief welcomed France's initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen.
"I have already signed the documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit our training centres and get acquainted with their infrastructure and staff," he added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password