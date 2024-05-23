Spain to accept 400 more Ukrainian servicemen for training - Defense Minister Robles

Spain has agreed to accept another 400 Ukrainian servicemen for training. Previously, about 4,000 Ukrainian military personnel have already been trained in the country.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles discussed the issue of military training of the Armed Forces during a video conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov.

It is noted that Minister Umierov asked Spain to urgently improve the level of basic training of the Ukrainian military. In response, Robles agreed to accept 400 more Ukrainian servicemen for training in her country.

"In response to Ukraine's request, made at a meeting of the Contact Group (a meeting in the Ramstein format held on May 20 - ed.), to urgently improve the level of basic training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense agreed to conduct training for another 400 Ukrainian soldiers in Spain," the Spanish Defense Ministry's website said.

Military aid to Ukraine from Spain

Throughout the full-scale war, the Spanish government has been actively supporting our country and transferring weapons from its armed forces to improve Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Recently, Spain announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. It includes not only Leopard tanks but also missiles for Patriot air defense systems. In particular, the new aid package from Madrid for Kyiv includes:

missiles for Patriot air defense systems;

a batch of Leopard tanks;

artillery shells of 155 mm caliber;

anti-drone systems and other weapons.

