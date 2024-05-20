Spain will hand over batch of Leopard tanks and ammunition to Ukraine at end of June, - Minister of Defense Robles

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. In particular, Madrid will hand over a batch of Leopard tanks to Kyiv.

Robles announced a new package of military aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, which began on Monday, May 20.

The head of the Spanish Ministry of Defense emphasized that the delivery should take place at the end of June. In addition to Leopard tanks, the aid package will include ammunition of various types.

Robles emphasized the important efforts that Spain is already making, and especially noted the training of Ukrainian servicemen.

It will be reminded, that earlier El Pais reported that Spain is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine.

Sources of the publication noted that the aid package will include: large-caliber artillery ammunition, light and heavy machine guns, protected wheeled logistics vehicles, armored infantry vehicles, the first 10 battle tanks from a batch of 19 refurbished Leopard 2 A4s, and more.