New aid package from Spain: Leopard tanks, missiles for Patriot air defense systems, ammunition

The new military aid package from Spain includes not only Leopard tanks but also missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on his Facebook page.

He noted that on 22 May he had a telephone conversation with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles. He stressed that the new aid package included:

missiles for Patriot air defence systems;

a batch of Leopard tanks;

155 mm artillery shells;

anti-drone systems and other weapons.

"He stressed that to be more effective in countering the enemy, we need more air defence systems. This will allow Ukrainian defenders to counteract the aircraft and guided bombs that Russians use to destroy our towns and villages," Umerov said.

Robles recently announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. She noted that at the end of June, Spain would hand over a batch of Leopard tanks and ammunition to Ukraine.

