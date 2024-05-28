Sweden has allocated $61.6 million aid package for Ukraine’s energy industry - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Swedish government has approved the allocation of a new aid package for the energy sector of Ukraine in the amount of SEK 650 million ($61.6 million).

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden posted on the Swedish government portal.

"The new energy support will help ensure Ukraine's energy supply so that basic social services such as schools, hospitals, transport, water supply and businesses can continue to function," the statement said.

As noted, Ukraine is currently the largest bilateral recipient of Swedish aid, and the new Swedish support for energy infrastructure is financed from the aid budget and managed on behalf of the government.

"The new support consists of two parts: SEK 500 million ($47.4 million - Ed.) through the Energy Community Energy Support Fund of Ukraine organization. SEK 150 million ($14.2 million - Ed.) through the Development Program United Nations (UNDP)," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified.

The Minister of Aid and Foreign Trade of Sweden, Johan Forssell, noted that Sweden's support for Ukraine "is powerful and long-term".

"Russia is increasingly attacking the Ukrainian energy system with the aim of disabling vital public infrastructure. To increase Ukraine's resilience, we are currently increasing our support to the energy sector," he added.