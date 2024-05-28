SOF lieutenant Kostiantyn Mykhalchuk (General) died in battle against occupiers

On 27 May, SOF lieutenant Kostiantyn Mykhalchuk (General) was killed in battles with the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the recruiting organization Lobby X, Vladyslav Hrezev, Censor.NET reports.

"We met Kostia (on the right in the photo) at the beginning of March 2022 in Irpin. I then helped with the evacuation of civilians, and Kostia and his group went behind enemy lines to work.

"From that moment we began to be friends, I began to help in every possible way with the support of the group in which Kostia was a member. Subsequently, after the battles for Severodonetsk, Kostia will lead the group due to the wounding of the commander, Kostia told journalists about this story in particular, I will give the link in the comment. Kostia was a very bright person. Cheerful and with a good sense of humor, army humor. He always took care of his personnel, it was his #1 priority. He was a specialist in various fields of military affairs, from drone control to explosives," said Hrezev.

Kostiantyn Mykhalchuk came to the defense of Ukraine back in 2014. Then in the 95th SAB, and then in 2015 in the 8th SOF regiment.

"Kostia made his way from a scout to a group commander. He was one of the first to pass the Q-course of a special forces officer. He recently assumed the position of a squad engineer and after this rotation was preparing to lead a company. Kostia led the way and was trusted. He was truly a caring person and always looked for a way out as it is possible to do what is necessary despite all the difficulties of the army," he added.

Kostiantyn Mykhalchuk is survived by his wife and son, who will enter the 1st grade this year.

They will say goodbye to the defender on Thursday.

