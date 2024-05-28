Ruscists hit Oleksievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region with aerial bomb: 3 people were injured. VIDEO
Russian occupation forces shelled Oleksievo-Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, injuring 3 people.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the strike, 3 people were wounded.
"The Russians dropped a one-and-a-half tonne high-explosive detonating aircraft bomb with a planning and correction module on the town. A child was lightly injured - he does not need hospitalisation, while two wounded adults were taken to hospital. About a hundred houses were damaged, 3 of which were almost completely destroyed," the statement said.
